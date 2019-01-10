iNews Novinite Econ Jenite Div Sporta FitWell Sportuvai Peika Programata Doctoronline Get News in English

Отново фалшиви имейли се разпространяват от името на НАП

10.01.2019 | 15:55
Писмата са на английски език и приканват получателите им да попълнят лични данни като последват посочен в писмото линк
Отново фалшиви имейли се разпространяват от името на НАП
Снимка: под лиценза на creative commons

Разпространяват се фалшиви имейли от името на НАП, предупреждават от Агенцията. Те са написани на английски език и приканват получателите им да попълнят лични данни като последват посочен в писмото линк. От НАП предупреждават, че това представлява класическа форма на "фишинг" атака, чрез която се цели опит за кражба на лична информация от интернет - потребителски имена за достъп, пароли, банкови сметки и т. н.

Текстът на фалшивите електронни съобщения гласи:

"Dear ……….,

All taxes paid this year were checked for online customers. At the end of the year, sign in to the button link below and follow these steps: Enter your full name, ID and email to confirm your information. We guarantee that you have the right to refund the money paid this year.

Click here to fill your information

Please log in to your tax refund page to request a refund.

NRA staff will check the receipt and billing, the proper functioning of the online cash register, and the customer's VAT refund notification.

©All right reserved National Revenue Agency 2019."

Национална агенция за приходите пароли фишинг атака фалшиви имейли
